The building torched comprised three class rooms, teachers’ room and office.
Unknown People Torch School Building in Papua: Police

Unknown People Torch School Building in Papua: Police

English Papua security police
Antara • 06 December 2021 11:11
Jayapura: A group of unknown people torched one of the buildings of state senior high school (SMAN) 1 Oksibil in Pegunungan Bintang District, Papua Province, early Sunday, according to police.
 
Chief of the Pegunngan Bintang District Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner Cahyo Sukarnito on Sunday confirmed the arson which broke out at around 3:45 a.m. local time.
 
“It is true, one of the buildings of SMAN1 was torched and police officers have conducted reconstruction in the scene,” he said.

The building torched comprised three class rooms, teachers’ room and office, he said adding the school has 11 units of building made of wood.
 
Based on the result of check in the scene, the police believed the group of unknown people deliberately torched the building in order to stir up security officers.
 
“We allege the perpetrators deliberately stirred up (the security officers) . If the security officers immediately responded to it (the arson), then they would shoot them from the height," he said.
 
(WAH)
