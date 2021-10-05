English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Papua's MSMEs Derive Benefit from National Sports Week

English sports MSMEs papua province
Antara • 05 October 2021 20:37
Jayapura: Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Papua have derived benefit from the 20th National Sports Week (PON) since the national multi-sporting event started on October 2 in the province.
 
"I am very grateful for the Papua PON event. As a Papuan and MSMEs business owner, I feel the positive impact of this event," Simon Tabuni, one of the MSME owners in Papua, noted on Tuesday.
 
MSMEs and entrepreneurs in Papua are given the opportunity to display their products at the venue as promotion tools and to attract buyers ranging from athletes to officials and spectators.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The euphoria around the Papua PON was not only felt at the opening ceremony, attended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Lukas Enembe Stadium on October 2, but was also enthusiastically welcomed by the community residing in the eastern province of Indonesia.
 
This national event brought a positive impact on the local community's economy and the local industrial sector, including the creative economy, culture, tourism, and agriculture sectors for the food supply.
 
For instance, Papuan women, who sell Papua traditional bag called 'Noken' at the venues, were glad that their products were purchased by athletes, officials, and spectators.
 
In fact, on the first day of having arrived in Jayapura, President Jokowi had bought a Noken bag directly from a Papuan woman, who displayed it on the side of the road while interacting with local residents.
 
Apart from the MSMEs sector, the cultural and tourism sectors were also benefited from this national event.
 
Various dance and music performances from Papua at the opening ceremony, broadcasted live throughout Indonesia, had successfully introduced Papuan culture to all across Indonesia.
 
"As a young Papuan, I am grateful for President Jokowi's seventh visit to Papua and his message on the young generation's contribution for Papua's development," Tabuni added.
 
(WAH)
