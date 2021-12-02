President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Visit Bali

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo visited Bali Province on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
The President and his entourage took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta this morning.
Arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung Regency, Jokowi immediately inspected a number of facilities and infrastructure that are planned to be used during the upcoming G20 Summit.
"Some of these facilities include Mangrove Conservation Forest, road infrastructure, pedestrians, bridges, and a number of venues in Nusa Dua area," said the Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocols, Press and Media Bey Machmudin in a written statement, on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
The Head of State is also scheduled to visit the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Cultural Park at night.
The famous cultural park is located in Uluwatu, South Kuta, Badung Regency.
During the visit, Jokowi and the First Lady were accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, and other high ranking officials.