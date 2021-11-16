Jokowi to Inaugurate New Military Commander Tomorrow

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to inaugurate Army Chief od Staff General Andika Perkasa as National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
The inauguration ceremony will be held at the State Palace in Jakarta.
The statement was conveyed by President Jokowi after inaugurating the Serang-Panimban Toll Road in Banten today.
"The inauguration of the TNI Commander, God willing, tomorrow, Wednesday," said Jokowi in Banten on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
"There is no cabinet reshuffle yet. Tomorrow will be the inauguration of the military commander," said Jokowi.
The DPR approved General Andika Perkasa as the sole candidate for TNI Commander on Monday, November 8, 2021.
General Andika Perkasa was declared to have passed the fit and proper test on Saturday, November 6, 2021.