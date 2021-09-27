English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Kulon Progo Regency to Begin Face-to-Face Learning Next Month

English education vaccination health protocols
Ahmad Mustaqim • 27 September 2021 16:49
Kulon Progo : The Kulon Progo Education, Youth, and Sports Office (Disdikpora) has  revealed that the implementation of face-to-face learning (PTM) will begin next month in the region. 
 
According to the agency, schools will be allowed to conduct PTM if they have vaccinated 90 percent of their students and teachers.
 
"Schools that have fulfilled the requirements will be allowed to do PTM," Head of Kulon Progo Disdikpora, Arif Prastowo, said here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Arif said that most schools have vaccinated at least 95 percent of their students and teachers.
 
The local official added that other supporting facilities has also been long prepared.
 
Nevertheless, Arif stated, the implementation of direct learning for kindergartens and elementary schools is still being studied. 
 
"We stressed to schools that PTM should be done by implementing health protocols," he said.
 
Kulon Progo Regent Sutedjo previously stressed that vaccination is an important condition prior to PTM.  (Translator: Natasha Celia)
 
(WAH)
