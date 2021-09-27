Kulon Progo Regency to Begin Face-to-Face Learning Next Month

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Kulon Progo : The Kulon Progo Education, Youth, and Sports Office (Disdikpora) has revealed that the implementation of face-to-face learning (PTM) will begin next month in the region.According to the agency, schools will be allowed to conduct PTM if they have vaccinated 90 percent of their students and teachers."Schools that have fulfilled the requirements will be allowed to do PTM," Head of Kulon Progo Disdikpora, Arif Prastowo, said here on Monday.Arif said that most schools have vaccinated at least 95 percent of their students and teachers.The local official added that other supporting facilities has also been long prepared.Nevertheless, Arif stated, the implementation of direct learning for kindergartens and elementary schools is still being studied."We stressed to schools that PTM should be done by implementing health protocols," he said.Kulon Progo Regent Sutedjo previously stressed that vaccination is an important condition prior to PTM. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)