TNI Commander to Submit Names of Pangkostrad Candidates

Jakarta: Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General Andika Perkasa has said that the new Chief of the Army Strategic Reserve Command (Pangkostrad) will be determined by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
General Andika will submit the names of the Pangkostrad candidates in the near future.
"I am planning to meet the President and the Rank and Promotion Council for High-Ranking Officers (Wanjakti)," said Andika at the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) headquarters, Jakarta, Monday, November 22, 2021.
According to reports, a number of Army officials are rumored to be Pangkostrad candidates, including Kasuari Regional Military Command Commander Major General Nyoman Cantiasa, Mulawarman Regional Military Command Commander Teguh Pudjo Rumekso, and Udayana Regional Military Command Commander Maruli Simanjuntak.
The position of Pangkostrad was vacant after being left by General Dudung Abdurachman. Dudung was promoted to Chief of Army Staff (KSAD). He was also promoted from Lieutenant General to General.
General Dudung became the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (TNI AD) replacing General Andika who was appointed Commander of the Indonesian military.