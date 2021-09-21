English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt Urged to Expedite Covid-19 Vaccination for Teenagers

English indonesian government covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Atalya Puspa • 21 September 2021 16:59
Jakarta: The Head of the Immunization Task Force of the Indonesian Paediatrician Union (IDAI) Cissy Kartasasmita has urged the Indonesian government to accelerate covid-19 vaccination for children ages 12-17. 
 
This is due to the fact that several regions has started direct learning.
 
"If we keep this pace, we will achieve our goals in 10-12 months," Cissy said here, Monday, September 20 th 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We should cooperate with public health offices and schools in the area. We can ask help from IDAI. The sooner the better,” said Cissy.
 
Nevertheless, the vaccine is not a guarantee for children and teachers to not contract covid-19. 
 
Hence, health protocols should be strictly implemented to prevent transmission.
 
“We also need to pay attention to situations outside of the class, and the ventilation system should be adequate," said Cissy.
 
"Children should also be able to follow the protocols especially wearing  masks properly. Nose and mouth covered,” said Cissy. (Translator: Natasha Celia)
 
(WAH)
