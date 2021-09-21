English  
Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo:Metro TV)
169 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines Distributed across Indonesia: Minister

English covid-19 vaccine president joko widodo vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 September 2021 13:48
Jakarta: As many as 169 million doses of covid-19 vaccines  have been distributed to the regions, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi has announced. 
 
"To date, Ministry of Health has received 190 million doses of vaccines. (A total of) 169 million [doses] have been distributed to provinces, regencies and cities," said Budi in a press statement on Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
According to him, of the total doses of vaccines that have been distributed, 125.7 million doses have been inoculated to the public, adding that since September the injection rate has increased by ten million per seven days. 

The Minister went on to say that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has set the target of giving vaccination for at least 70 percent of residents in all provincial capitals in October. 
 
To date, only seven out of 34 provinces that have reported at least 70 percent of their residents already receiving the first jab. 
 
President Jokowi, the Minister added, has also ordered his Ministers to accelerate vaccination in two provinces where the coverage of the first dose is still below 20 percent, namely West Sumatra and Lampung provinces. 
 
(WAH)
US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

