Indonesia Aims for 100% Vaccination Rate by Year-End

Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs is seeking a 100-percent COVID-19 vaccination rate by the end of 2021 for citizens aged 12 years and above and people with no comorbidities, an official has informed.
"So far, we have around 140 million doses of vaccine and will continue to push distribution to all regions," Special Staff to the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Reza Yamora Siregar, said here on Monday.
So far, the government has inoculated approximately 119 million of the 208 million targeted recipients, he noted. It is expected that by the end of 2021, all the targeted recipients will be vaccinated, he said.
As for the remaining 70 million people not targeted for vaccinations yet, the government is still looking for an effective vaccine for children aged under 12 and people with comorbidities, Siregar informed.
As many as one million people, mostly health workers who are prone to COVID-19 exposure, have received the third dose or booster of the vaccine, he said.
In 2022, the government will still focus on overcoming COVID-19 through a number of policies, including increasing the number and ratio of COVID-19 testing and tracing, imposing quarantine regulations, as well as adding more vaccination locations, particularly in public places, he disclosed.
"The government is also continuing treatment by adding 30–40 percent of beds in all hospitals and ensuring the stock of medical supplies and human resources, including oxygen and medicines," he added.
Additionally, there will be more health workers and isolation places, he added. The government will also continue to impose COVID-19 health protocols, which have now become a part of everyone's new lifestyle, he remarked.