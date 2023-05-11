34.7% of Vulnerable Communities and General People are Protected by Booster Vaccines

"This figure is equivalent to 34.7 percent of the target of 141,211,181 people," wrote a statement on the Ministry of Health's vaccine website quoted on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Vulnerable people and general recipients of the second booster vaccine also increased to 1,084,455 people. The Ministry of Health also details data on booster vaccine recipients based on age and profession categories. A total of 1,814,056 health workers have received the booster vaccine.
“Health workersreceived the fourth dose of vaccine or the second booster 842,265 people," wrote the data.
A total of 7.273.962 elderly people have been protected by the booster vaccine. Then 462.866 elderly people have been injected with the second booster vaccine.
Furthermore, 9.876.965 public officers and 921.314 teaching staff have also been injected with the third dose. Meanwhile, 720.544 people received the covid-19 booster vaccine from the Gotong Royong scheme. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)