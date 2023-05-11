English  
General people have received the third or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Medcom.id/Kautsar
34.7% of Vulnerable Communities and General People are Protected by Booster Vaccines

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 11 May 2023 17:16
Jakarta: As many as 48,999,395 million vulnerable and general people have received the third or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The booster vaccine program for the public has been running since Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
 
"This figure is equivalent to 34.7 percent of the target of 141,211,181 people," wrote a statement on the Ministry of Health's vaccine website quoted on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
 
Vulnerable people and general recipients of the second booster vaccine also increased to 1,084,455 people. The Ministry of Health also details data on booster vaccine recipients based on age and profession categories. A total of 1,814,056 health workers have received the booster vaccine.

“Health workersreceived the fourth dose of vaccine or the second booster 842,265 people," wrote the data.
 
A total of 7.273.962 elderly people have been protected by the booster vaccine. Then 462.866 elderly people have been injected with the second booster vaccine.
 
Furthermore, 9.876.965 public officers and 921.314 teaching staff have also been injected with the third dose. Meanwhile, 720.544 people received the covid-19 booster vaccine from the Gotong Royong scheme. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Cooperation is Needed to Reduce Indo-Pacific Tensions: Jokowi

NasDem Ensures Legislators are Ready to Work Hard

Indonesia Pushes ASEAN to Become the Center of the World Economy

