English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affair
Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affair

Indonesia Prioritises Strengthening Regional Socio-Cultural Pillars at ASEAN Summit 2023

Willy Haryono • 04 May 2023 00:05
Jakarta: Strengthening cooperation on the protection of migrant workers, regional health architecture, and increasing the development of rural areas are Indonesia's priority achievements or deliverables at the 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 which will be held in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara on 9-11 May 2023.
 
This was conveyed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
 
"These priority issues, apart from being in line with the Epicentrum of Growth Pillars in Indonesia's 2023 Chair, will also strengthen the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillars in general," he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Special Staff for Foreign Relations of the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (PMK), Kusnanto Anggoro, while chairing the 34th Social-Cultural Pillar Senior Officials (SOCA) meeting last April, emphasized that all ASEAN member countries welcomed and agreed to accelerate the process Indonesian deliverables in the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillars.
 
At the 34th SOCA meeting, the issue of mainstreaming disability and increasing the role of youth also received special attention.
 
"The meeting appreciated the holding of the 2023 ASEAN Youth Dialogue in Jakarta and hoped that initiatives related to the role of youth would continue to be developed, as well as noted plans to hold a High Level Dialogue on Disability Issues," said Kusnanto.
 
On that occasion, Indonesia gave attention and support in preparing Timor Leste to become a member of ASEAN through the Timor Leste ASN apprenticeship program in various Ministries/Agencies in Indonesia. This is a form of Indonesia's commitment to increasing the capacity of Timor Leste.
 
The SOCA meeting is a meeting of ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillar Senior Officials who meet twice a year to discuss various cross-sectoral issues. This year, Indonesia became Chair of the meeting.
 
On May 8 2023 in Bali there will be a meeting at the Ministerial level of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillars (ASCC Council) which will be chaired by the Coordinating Minister for PMK RI as Chair of the 2023 ASCC Council. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Menteri Komunikasi dan Informatika Johnny G. Plate (tengah) . (Branda Antara)

Menkominfo Pastikan Infrastuktur Digital KTT ke-42 ASEAN Memadai

Ratusan Mobil Listrik untuk Penyelenggaraan ASEAN Summit 2023 Tiba di Labuan Bajo

First Quarter of Indonesia's Chairmanship: Three Main Pillars to be a Priority

BACA JUGA
100 Indonesian Citizens Arrived in the Fourth Stage of Evacuation from Sudan

100 Indonesian Citizens Arrived in the Fourth Stage of Evacuation from Sudan

English
Sudan
The Peak of the Arcturus Case in Jakarta Predicted to Occur Next Week

The Peak of the Arcturus Case in Jakarta Predicted to Occur Next Week

English
covid-19
Indonesia Pushes for Comprehensive Strengthening of Trafficking in Persons Countermeasures

Indonesia Pushes for Comprehensive Strengthening of Trafficking in Persons Countermeasures

English
indonesia-asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Resmi, Leeds United Rekrut Pelatih Sam Allardyce Agar tak Terdegradasi
Olahraga

Resmi, Leeds United Rekrut Pelatih Sam Allardyce Agar tak Terdegradasi

Indonesia Getol Dedolarisasi, Alasannya Bikin Hemat!
Ekonomi

Indonesia Getol Dedolarisasi, Alasannya Bikin Hemat!

Waspada! 2.647 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini, 25 Orang Meninggal Dunia
Nasional

Waspada! 2.647 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini, 25 Orang Meninggal Dunia

Simak, Hal-Hal yang Wajib Diketahui Peserta UTBK-SNBT 2023
Pendidikan

Simak, Hal-Hal yang Wajib Diketahui Peserta UTBK-SNBT 2023

Wisnu Ikhsantama, Sosok Penting di Balik .Feast, Hindia, dan Gelombang Baru Industri Musik
Hiburan

Wisnu Ikhsantama, Sosok Penting di Balik .Feast, Hindia, dan Gelombang Baru Industri Musik

Rusia Luncurkan Banyak Drone ke Arah Kyiv, Semua Ditembak Jatuh
Internasional

Rusia Luncurkan Banyak Drone ke Arah Kyiv, Semua Ditembak Jatuh

Turnamen Esports MLBB Season 3 Final dari Snapdragon Pro Series Siap Digelar, Ini Harga Tiketnya
Teknologi

Turnamen Esports MLBB Season 3 Final dari Snapdragon Pro Series Siap Digelar, Ini Harga Tiketnya

Gaya 'Tabrak Warna' New Yamaha Gear 125
Otomotif

Gaya 'Tabrak Warna' New Yamaha Gear 125

5 Barang yang Harus Disingkirkan dari Kamar Mandi, Apa Saja?
Properti

5 Barang yang Harus Disingkirkan dari Kamar Mandi, Apa Saja?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!