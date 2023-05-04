Indonesia Prioritises Strengthening Regional Socio-Cultural Pillars at ASEAN Summit 2023

This was conveyed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
"These priority issues, apart from being in line with the Epicentrum of Growth Pillars in Indonesia's 2023 Chair, will also strengthen the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillars in general," he said.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Special Staff for Foreign Relations of the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (PMK), Kusnanto Anggoro, while chairing the 34th Social-Cultural Pillar Senior Officials (SOCA) meeting last April, emphasized that all ASEAN member countries welcomed and agreed to accelerate the process Indonesian deliverables in the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillars.
At the 34th SOCA meeting, the issue of mainstreaming disability and increasing the role of youth also received special attention.
"The meeting appreciated the holding of the 2023 ASEAN Youth Dialogue in Jakarta and hoped that initiatives related to the role of youth would continue to be developed, as well as noted plans to hold a High Level Dialogue on Disability Issues," said Kusnanto.
On that occasion, Indonesia gave attention and support in preparing Timor Leste to become a member of ASEAN through the Timor Leste ASN apprenticeship program in various Ministries/Agencies in Indonesia. This is a form of Indonesia's commitment to increasing the capacity of Timor Leste.
The SOCA meeting is a meeting of ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillar Senior Officials who meet twice a year to discuss various cross-sectoral issues. This year, Indonesia became Chair of the meeting.
On May 8 2023 in Bali there will be a meeting at the Ministerial level of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillars (ASCC Council) which will be chaired by the Coordinating Minister for PMK RI as Chair of the 2023 ASCC Council. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)