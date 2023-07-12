Together with India and Australia, Indonesia is a Positive Force in Maintaining Peace

Foreign Minister Retno said Indonesia, together with Australia and India, could always go hand in hand together in a cooperation and collaboration scheme. According to her, this can be well established because of the close proximity between the three countries.
"Indonesia, Australia and India have a lot in common. We are democratic countries, and we are a positive force in respecting international law and maintaining peace and stability," said Foreign Minister Retno at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Pancasila Building in Jakarta.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Foreign Minister Retno said that Indonesia greatly appreciated Australia's and India's support for ASEAN centrality and the implementation of the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).
She looks forward to the two countries' active participation in the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum, which will be held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in September.
Australia is a member of the Pacific Island Forum (PIF), and together with India, the three countries are members of the Indian Ocean RIM Association (IORA).
"I have received strong support from my colleagues, ASEAN foreign ministers, regarding Secretariat-to-Secretariat cooperation between ASEAN-PIF and ASEAN-IORA," said Foreign Minister Retno.
"This is Indonesia's other contribution to making the Indo-Pacific a peaceful and prosperous region, and involving partners in an inclusive manner," she continued.
Finally, Foreign Minister Retno hopes that Australia and India can jointly identify concrete ideas to enhance practical cooperation in various fields such as the economy, maritime affairs and food security.