English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Minister Retno Marsudi held a trilateral meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. Photo: Medcom.id
Minister Retno Marsudi held a trilateral meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. Photo: Medcom.id

Together with India and Australia, Indonesia is a Positive Force in Maintaining Peace

Willy Haryono • 12 July 2023 19:05
Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a trilateral meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting in Jakarta this Wednesday, 12 July 2023. This is the second trilateral meeting between the three countries since the first was held in New York, USA, last year.
 
Foreign Minister Retno said Indonesia, together with Australia and India, could always go hand in hand together in a cooperation and collaboration scheme. According to her, this can be well established because of the close proximity between the three countries.
 
"Indonesia, Australia and India have a lot in common. We are democratic countries, and we are a positive force in respecting international law and maintaining peace and stability," said Foreign Minister Retno at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Pancasila Building in Jakarta.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Foreign Minister Retno said that Indonesia greatly appreciated Australia's and India's support for ASEAN centrality and the implementation of the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).
 
She looks forward to the two countries' active participation in the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum, which will be held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in September.
 
Australia is a member of the Pacific Island Forum (PIF), and together with India, the three countries are members of the Indian Ocean RIM Association (IORA).
 
"I have received strong support from my colleagues, ASEAN foreign ministers, regarding Secretariat-to-Secretariat cooperation between ASEAN-PIF and ASEAN-IORA," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
"This is Indonesia's other contribution to making the Indo-Pacific a peaceful and prosperous region, and involving partners in an inclusive manner," she continued.
 
Finally, Foreign Minister Retno hopes that Australia and India can jointly identify concrete ideas to enhance practical cooperation in various fields such as the economy, maritime affairs and food security.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Pertemuan trilateral Indonesia-Australia dan India di Jakarta. Foto: Medcom.id

Bersama India dan Australia, RI Jadi Kekuatan Positif dalam Menjaga Perdamaian

AUKUS Picu Kekhawatiran, Menlu Australia: Kami Tak Ingin Mendominasi

Menlu Australia Akan Hadir di Pertemuan ASEAN, Siap Bahas Kemitraan Strategis

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Approach for Myanmar to Overcome the Crisis

Indonesia's Approach for Myanmar to Overcome the Crisis

English
ASEAN
Trilateral Dialogue with Russia and China, Indonesia Emphasizes the Importance of Collaboration

Trilateral Dialogue with Russia and China, Indonesia Emphasizes the Importance of Collaboration

English
russia
Malaysian Foreign Minister Emphasize There should be no Overlapping Actions About Myanmar

Malaysian Foreign Minister Emphasize There should be no Overlapping Actions About Myanmar

English
ASEAN
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Besok, Polisi Periksa Ahli Agama dari Kemenag hingga MUI di Kasus Panji Gumilang
Nasional

Besok, Polisi Periksa Ahli Agama dari Kemenag hingga MUI di Kasus Panji Gumilang

Setelah Uji Coba, LRT Jabodebek Tempuh 560 Perjalanan per Hari
Ekonomi

Setelah Uji Coba, LRT Jabodebek Tempuh 560 Perjalanan per Hari

3 Wakil Indonesia Terus Melaju
Olahraga

3 Wakil Indonesia Terus Melaju

Lisa Blackpink Dilaporkan Tidak Perpanjang Kontrak, Agensi Buka Suara
Hiburan

Lisa Blackpink Dilaporkan Tidak Perpanjang Kontrak, Agensi Buka Suara

Skema Phishing Baru Incar Pengguna Aset Kripto di Seluruh Dunia
Teknologi

Skema Phishing Baru Incar Pengguna Aset Kripto di Seluruh Dunia

Hari Pertama Sekolah, Ini Jurus SMAN 28 Jakarta Cegah Perpeloncoan di MPLS
Pendidikan

Hari Pertama Sekolah, Ini Jurus SMAN 28 Jakarta Cegah Perpeloncoan di MPLS

Indonesia Bakal jadi Pasar Mobil Listrik Terbesar ASEAN 2040?
Otomotif

Indonesia Bakal jadi Pasar Mobil Listrik Terbesar ASEAN 2040?

Selain Beige, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Warna Cat Rumah Netral
Properti

Selain Beige, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Warna Cat Rumah Netral

Gunung Berapi di Islandia Meletus, Lava Menyembur bak Air Mancur
Internasional

Gunung Berapi di Islandia Meletus, Lava Menyembur bak Air Mancur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!