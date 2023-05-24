English  
The Lu Peng Yuan Yu 208 ship sank on May 16. Photo: North Pacific Fisheries Commission
The Lu Peng Yuan Yu 208 ship sank on May 16. Photo: North Pacific Fisheries Commission

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Police to Identify Sunken Ship Victim in China

Marcheilla Ariesta • 24 May 2023 14:31
Jakarta: Approximately seven bodies of victims of the Chinese ship sinking have been found. However, none of the victims have been declared Indonesian citizens (WNI).
 
Director for Protection of Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities (PWNI and BHI) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Judha Nugraha said confirmation of the body had been conveyed by the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta.
 
"The seven bodies cannot yet be identified," said Judha, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"For anticipation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has coordinated with the National Police Pusdokkes to take family DNA samples," continued Judha.
 
The Lu Peng Yuan Yu 208 ship sank on May 16 with a total of 39 people on board. There were 17 Chinese citizens, 17 Indonesian citizens and five Filipinos.


No survivors

Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Transport analyzed the possibility of zero survivors. They revealed this on their social media accounts.
 
"Based on an analysis of the sinking, from initial assessments, it is likely that no one survived from the ship," they said.
 
The ship capsized in Australia's vast search and rescue area, Beijing's ambassador to Canberra said last Thursday.
 
They recorded a distance of 5,000 kilometers west of Perth, the state capital of Western Australia.
 
The Ministry of Transport of the Bamboo Curtain country said on Tuesday that rescue teams had scoured an area of about 48,400 square kilometers, and "found no sign of survivors".
 
(FJR)

The Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 had on board 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos. Photo: NPFC

Ini Dia Bukti Ketahanan Eksternal Indonesia Masih Tangguh
Ekonomi

Ini Dia Bukti Ketahanan Eksternal Indonesia Masih Tangguh

Selamat! Jemaah Haji Indonesia Kloter Pertama Tiba Arab Saudi
Internasional

Selamat! Jemaah Haji Indonesia Kloter Pertama Tiba Arab Saudi

Link dan Cara Cek Nomor Sidanira untuk Pengajuan Akun PPDB DKI Jakarta 2023
Pendidikan

Link dan Cara Cek Nomor Sidanira untuk Pengajuan Akun PPDB DKI Jakarta 2023

Sudah Tayang di Indonesia, Ini Sinopsis Film The Little Mermaid
Hiburan

Sudah Tayang di Indonesia, Ini Sinopsis Film The Little Mermaid

Malaysia Masters 2023: Praveen/Melati Belum Terbendung
Olahraga

Malaysia Masters 2023: Praveen/Melati Belum Terbendung

Elektabilitas Partai Politik: NasDem Masuk 5 Besar
Nasional

Elektabilitas Partai Politik: NasDem Masuk 5 Besar

GIIAS 2023 Diserbu Banyak Merek Mobil Baru
Otomotif

GIIAS 2023 Diserbu Banyak Merek Mobil Baru

Ingin Bertemu Produser Final Fantasy XVI? Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Ingin Bertemu Produser Final Fantasy XVI? Begini Caranya

Permintaan Apartemen di Jakarta Naik, Ini Alasannya
Properti

Permintaan Apartemen di Jakarta Naik, Ini Alasannya

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Peringatan!