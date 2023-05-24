Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Police to Identify Sunken Ship Victim in China

Director for Protection of Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities (PWNI and BHI) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Judha Nugraha said confirmation of the body had been conveyed by the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta.
"The seven bodies cannot yet be identified," said Judha, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
"For anticipation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has coordinated with the National Police Pusdokkes to take family DNA samples," continued Judha.
The Lu Peng Yuan Yu 208 ship sank on May 16 with a total of 39 people on board. There were 17 Chinese citizens, 17 Indonesian citizens and five Filipinos.
Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Transport analyzed the possibility of zero survivors. They revealed this on their social media accounts.
No survivors
"Based on an analysis of the sinking, from initial assessments, it is likely that no one survived from the ship," they said.
The ship capsized in Australia's vast search and rescue area, Beijing's ambassador to Canberra said last Thursday.
They recorded a distance of 5,000 kilometers west of Perth, the state capital of Western Australia.
The Ministry of Transport of the Bamboo Curtain country said on Tuesday that rescue teams had scoured an area of about 48,400 square kilometers, and "found no sign of survivors".