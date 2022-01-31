English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Both were arrested on Saturday, January 29, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Both were arrested on Saturday, January 29, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

2 Suspected Terrorists Arrested in North Sumatra: Police

English terrorism densus 88 police
Siti Yona Hukmana • 31 January 2022 14:57
Jakarta: Investigators from the Special Detachment (Densus) 88 Anti-terror Police recently arrested two suspected terrorists in North Sumatra Province. 
 
Both were arrested on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
 
"Both of them are suspected of being members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) terror network," National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan said at the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency headquarters in South Jakarta on Monday, January 31, 2022.
 
According to the one-star general, the two suspected terrorists have been identified with the initials RMP and AW. 
 
RMP was arrested in South Tapanuli, he said, while AW was arrested in Central Tapanuli.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Densus is still examinining the two suspected terrorists," he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi to Attend PBNU Inauguration in East Kalimantan

President Jokowi to Attend PBNU Inauguration in East Kalimantan

English
president joko widodo
West Jakarta BOR Increases to 65%: Health Ministry

West Jakarta BOR Increases to 65%: Health Ministry

English
health
3,048 Indonesian Migran Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

3,048 Indonesian Migran Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English
workers
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ada Motor Listrik Buatan Indonesia, Kecepatan Tembus 200 KPJ
Otomotif

Ada Motor Listrik Buatan Indonesia, Kecepatan Tembus 200 KPJ

Presiden: SDM NU Adalah Kekuatan untuk Selesaikan Persoalan Bangsa
Nasional

Presiden: SDM NU Adalah Kekuatan untuk Selesaikan Persoalan Bangsa

Kemenkeu Terbitkan Peraturan untuk Optimalisasi PNBP Minerba
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Terbitkan Peraturan untuk Optimalisasi PNBP Minerba

Menpora Minta UNS Dukung Pengembangan <i>Sports Science</i>
Pendidikan

Menpora Minta UNS Dukung Pengembangan Sports Science

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1: Persija Keok dari Persiraja, Arema Kokoh di Puncak
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1: Persija Keok dari Persiraja, Arema Kokoh di Puncak

Korut Konfirmasi Peluncuran Rudal Balistik Jarak Menengah Hwasong-12
Internasional

Korut Konfirmasi Peluncuran Rudal Balistik Jarak Menengah Hwasong-12

Sempat Tak Merestui, Verrell Bramasta Ikhlaskan Venna Melinda Nikahi Ferry Irawan
Hiburan

Sempat Tak Merestui, Verrell Bramasta Ikhlaskan Venna Melinda Nikahi Ferry Irawan

Berita Teknologi Terpopuler, dari Tren Teknologi 2022 hingga BI-FAST
Teknologi

Berita Teknologi Terpopuler, dari Tren Teknologi 2022 hingga BI-FAST

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!