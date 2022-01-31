2 Suspected Terrorists Arrested in North Sumatra: Police

Jakarta: Investigators from the Special Detachment (Densus) 88 Anti-terror Police recently arrested two suspected terrorists in North Sumatra Province.
Both were arrested on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
"Both of them are suspected of being members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) terror network," National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan said at the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency headquarters in South Jakarta on Monday, January 31, 2022.
According to the one-star general, the two suspected terrorists have been identified with the initials RMP and AW.
RMP was arrested in South Tapanuli, he said, while AW was arrested in Central Tapanuli.
"Densus is still examinining the two suspected terrorists," he stated.