Jakarta: The ministry's official stated that the Ministry of Law and Human Rights designated 2022 as the Year of Copyright based on the trend of creative economic activities in the country.
"This is especially from creators, who showed tremendous contribution to the national economy in recent years," Expert Staff for Political and Security Affairs Ambeg Paramarta stated at a focus group discussion monitored from here on Thursday.
Hence, Paramarta noted that the resale rights and rental rights activities held by the ministry's Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) in collaboration with Gadjah Mada University (UGM) are part of the implementation of the 2022 Copyright Year.
He noted that since 2018, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, through DJKI, has established "thematic years" linked to intellectual property.
Paramarta pointed out that 2018 was when the Geographical Indication (GI) year was established, while 2019 was the year of Industrial Design.
Thereafter, the DJKI designated 2020 as the communal intellectual property year, 2021 as the year of patents, and finally, 2022 as the year of copyright.
In general, Paramarta stated that copyright gives exclusive rights to creators or copyright holders to exercise their economic rights in the form of announcing or multiplying.
However, he reminded that exclusive copyright rights are not entirely granted to the creator or copyright holder.
For instance, he explained that a painter cannot reproduce his or her creation as a song or book creator can do. After the painter sells his or her paintings, then he or she automatically no longer has power over his or her work.
On the other hand, the buyer or the owner of the painting has discretion in utilizing the painting that has been purchased. The owner has the right to sell it or not.
On the same occasion, he lauded UGM for its commitment to pushing intellectual property in Indonesia. He said the UGM managed to bag an award from an international intellectual property organization.
"UGM is seen as successful in downstreaming some research and innovation to the industry and society," he stated.