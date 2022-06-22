English  
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia's capital reached 5,915 on Tuesday. (Photo: medcom.id)
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia's capital reached 5,915 on Tuesday. (Photo: medcom.id)

Jakarta's Active COVID-19 Cases Increase to 5,915

covid-19 covid-19 cases jakarta
Hilda Julaika • 22 June 2022 13:02
Jakarta: The number of active COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Special Capital Region continues to increase. 
 
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia's capital reached 5,915 on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
 
"The number of active cases in Jakarta increased by 618 to 5,915," said Head of Disease Control and Prevention of the Jakarta Provincial Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, in a written statement on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

COVID-19 Update

Meanwhile, the Indonesian government recorded 1,678 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,070,933.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 677 to 5,904,138.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 156,700.
 
(WAH)
