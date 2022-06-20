English  
The right to seek asylum is a fundamental human right. (Photo: medcom.id)
Global Refugee Population is at a Record High: UN Chief

English refugees ukraine united nations
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 June 2022 13:22
New York: The war in Ukraine has triggered the largest and fastest displacement in Europe since World War II, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.
 
According to the UN Chief, the total number of forcibly displaced people has reached 100 million.
 
"On World Refugee Day, we reflect on the courage and resilience of those fleeing war, violence, and persecution – and we recognize the compassion of those who welcome them," Guterres said in his message on World Refugee Day.

"This year’s World Refugee Day affirms a fundamental tenet of our common humanity: everyone has the right to seek safety – whoever they are, wherever they come from, and whenever they are forced to flee," he stated.
 
People escaping, he said, violence or persecution must be able to cross borders safely and must not face discrimination at borders or be unfairly denied refugee status or asylum due to their race, religion, gender, or country of origin.
 
"They cannot be forced to return if their lives or freedom would be at risk. And like every human being, they should be treated with respect," he added.
 
"International law is clear: The right to seek asylum is a fundamental human right," he stressed.
 
(WAH)
