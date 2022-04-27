English  
Traffic on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road has started to pick up. (Photo: medcom.id)
Traffic on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road has started to pick up. (Photo: medcom.id)

Jasa Marga Reopens Access to Mohammed Bin Zayed Elevated Toll Road

English jakarta jasa marga police
Antara • 27 April 2022 15:57
Jakarta: State-owned insurer PT Jasa Marga has reopened access to the Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) elevated toll road from Jakarta to Cikampek based on the results of police discretion.
 
"Based on the police's discretion, access to the MBZ Elevated Toll Road was reopened at 9:47 a.m. local time," General Manager of Operations and Maintenance of PT Jasamarga Jalanlayang Cikampek Nur Safitri stated, Wednesday.
 
Safitri explained that the MBZ Elevated Toll Road was reopened after ensuring smooth traffic conditions on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road section.

"Based on observation, traffic on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road has started to pick up, although homecoming travelers are still being observed to be busy heading to the east," she noted.
 
Safitri said her side then decided to apply an open-close policy on the MBZ Elevated Toll Road as a precautionary measure against traffic congestion until the next return flow.
 
The open-close policy was implemented on the basis of police discretion and the vehicular density on the MBZ Elevated Toll Road and the lower Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road.
 
Safitri stated that the toll road open-close policy will be applied on the MBZ Elevated Toll Road from the Kalimalang entrance to the JORR E Kilometer (KM) 46+200 Toll Road, the Jatiasih access to the JORR E KM 45+200 Toll Road, and the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road access KM 10 to Cikampek.
 
Jasa Marga apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this and urges homecoming travelers to remain careful and maintain a safe distance while driving.
 
"Please ensure that the condition of the vehicle and balance on the electronic money as well as always obey the signs and direction from the field officers," she stated.
 
Safitri also reminded homecoming travelers to access the 24-hour One Call Center contact at 14080 and the Trayoy 3.0 application for iOS and Android users for any information regarding toll roads managed by the Jasa Marga Group.
 
(WAH)
