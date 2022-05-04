Nude Video of Foreigner in Front of a Sacred Tree Causes Stir in Bali

Denpasar: Nude video content of foreign women in a tree in the Marga District, Tabanan Regency, Bali causes stir. The tree is said to be sacred by the local residents.
The footage shows a female foreigner posing like hugging an old tree trunk which is said to be 700 years old.
The old tree is located in the sacred area of ??Babakan Temple, Tua Village, Marga District, Tabanan Regency. The footage of this naked woman went viral for the first time from a piece uploaded to her personal account @alina_yogi.
The head of the Marga Police, AKP I Gede Budiarta, said the police were investigating the matter. Currently, the police are coordinating with local figures, considering that there are allegations that the video is an old recording.
"He said it happened a long time ago because now it's security id tight. That's what he said was a photo first but we still investigating. Now there is a wall located the tree and every visitor who will go there is accompanied by pecalang," said Budiarta Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
The team deployed by the Marga Police is currently digging for more in-depth information. Apart from not knowing when the video was taken, the police are also looking for information on the identity of foreigners in the video.
In the biographical notes and several uploads on the woman's Instagram, it can be seen that she works as a yoga guide. However, until this news was published, there has been no more complete information from the Bali police or immigration authorities.