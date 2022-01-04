East Indonesia Mujahidin Member Arrested in Central Sulawesi: Police

Jakarta: The Madago Raya Task Force has arrested one terrorist in the mountainous area of Parigi Moutong Regency, Poso, Central Sulawesi.
The terrorist is a member of the East Indonesia Mujahidin (MIT) group who has been included in the most wanted list of the National Police.
"The arrested person has been identified with the initials AP," said the Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo told reporters on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
With this arrest, a total of three members of Ali Kalora's group are still at large.
The status of the Madago Raya Task Force, a counterterrorism operation in Central Sulawesi province, has been extended in 2022.
This operation will prioritize a persuasive or soft approach.