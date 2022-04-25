English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo: Medcom.id)

Governor Ensures Assistance for Gembong Market Merchants

English jakarta electricity fire
Antara • 25 April 2022 18:06
Jakarta: The Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan ensured that the provincial authority will provide capital assistance to merchants, who lost their source of income in the fire that engulfed Gembrong Market, East Jakarta, on Sunday (Apr 24) evening.
 
"Some 40 market merchants are affected by the fire. (Jakarta province-owned market management company) PD Pasar Jaya will provide the capital assistance later," Baswedan remarked while observing areas ravaged by the fire in Gembrong Market on Monday.
 
Despite affirming that capital assistance will be provided by PD Pasar Jaya, the governor did not divulge details about the nominal assistance for market merchants.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Apart from market merchants, the capital assistance will also be provided to residents of RW (community unit) 01's RT (neighbourhood units) 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 that are affected by the fire, he revealed.
 
"(Residents) affected by the fire will be offered capital assistance to help them rebuild their lives during the end of the Ramadan period when economic activities are surging," Baswedan remarked.
 
The governor has made assurance that a temporary area will be provided to merchants, who lost their shops in the fire to help them resume their trading activities.
 
"An area close to (Gembrong Market) has been readied for market merchants. Some 40 stalls are prepared (for them)," he stated.
 
Earlier, East Jakarta Fire Control and Rescue Office's operational department head, Gatot Sulaeman, confirmed that a total of 400 homes and shops in the Gembrong Market area were destroyed by the fire that engulfed the market.
 
Sulaeman noted that the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit that occurred in a house.
 
"(When the fire starts), the homeowner called out to the neighbours about the fire, and residents promptly attempted to extinguish the flame, yet the fire quickly grew out of control and spread to other areas as most buildings in the market were made of wood," Sulaeman remarked.
 
Total losses incurred in the fire are estimated to reach Rp1.5 billion (US$103.5 thousand), the department head stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Ministry Readies Single Platform to Integrate Health Applications in Indonesia

Ministry Readies Single Platform to Integrate Health Applications in Indonesia

English
health
Indonesia Initiates OIC Meeting to Discuss Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Indonesia Initiates OIC Meeting to Discuss Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

English
islam
UN Condemns Widespread Sexual Violence, Killings in South Sudan

UN Condemns Widespread Sexual Violence, Killings in South Sudan

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dampak Perang Rusia-Ukraina, Bahlil Yakin Target Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Masih Tercapai
Ekonomi

Dampak Perang Rusia-Ukraina, Bahlil Yakin Target Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Masih Tercapai

Presiden Tiongkok Minta Macron Tetap di Jalur Strategis Independen
Internasional

Presiden Tiongkok Minta Macron Tetap di Jalur Strategis Independen

Ma'ruf Amin: Percepatan Sertifikasi Tanah Wakaf untuk Menghindari Konflik
Nasional

Ma'ruf Amin: Percepatan Sertifikasi Tanah Wakaf untuk Menghindari Konflik

Pernah <i>Ranking</i> ke-33 di Kelas Kini Jadi Kepala Disdikbud Jawa Tengah
Pendidikan

Pernah Ranking ke-33 di Kelas Kini Jadi Kepala Disdikbud Jawa Tengah

Dikabarkan Mundur, Arya Saloka Makin Berani Sindir Ikatan Cinta: Sinetron Zimbabwe!
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Mundur, Arya Saloka Makin Berani Sindir Ikatan Cinta: Sinetron Zimbabwe!

Gila, Crazy Rich Beli Nomor Pelat Mobil Senilai Rp136 Miliar
Otomotif

Gila, Crazy Rich Beli Nomor Pelat Mobil Senilai Rp136 Miliar

Playoff NBA: Jokic Perpanjang Napas Nuggets
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Jokic Perpanjang Napas Nuggets

Instagram Hadirkan Alat Penggalangan Dana di Reels
Teknologi

Instagram Hadirkan Alat Penggalangan Dana di Reels

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!