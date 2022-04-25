Governor Ensures Assistance for Gembong Market Merchants

Jakarta: The Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan ensured that the provincial authority will provide capital assistance to merchants, who lost their source of income in the fire that engulfed Gembrong Market, East Jakarta, on Sunday (Apr 24) evening.
"Some 40 market merchants are affected by the fire. (Jakarta province-owned market management company) PD Pasar Jaya will provide the capital assistance later," Baswedan remarked while observing areas ravaged by the fire in Gembrong Market on Monday.
Despite affirming that capital assistance will be provided by PD Pasar Jaya, the governor did not divulge details about the nominal assistance for market merchants.
Apart from market merchants, the capital assistance will also be provided to residents of RW (community unit) 01's RT (neighbourhood units) 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 that are affected by the fire, he revealed.
"(Residents) affected by the fire will be offered capital assistance to help them rebuild their lives during the end of the Ramadan period when economic activities are surging," Baswedan remarked.
The governor has made assurance that a temporary area will be provided to merchants, who lost their shops in the fire to help them resume their trading activities.
"An area close to (Gembrong Market) has been readied for market merchants. Some 40 stalls are prepared (for them)," he stated.
Earlier, East Jakarta Fire Control and Rescue Office's operational department head, Gatot Sulaeman, confirmed that a total of 400 homes and shops in the Gembrong Market area were destroyed by the fire that engulfed the market.
Sulaeman noted that the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit that occurred in a house.
"(When the fire starts), the homeowner called out to the neighbours about the fire, and residents promptly attempted to extinguish the flame, yet the fire quickly grew out of control and spread to other areas as most buildings in the market were made of wood," Sulaeman remarked.
Total losses incurred in the fire are estimated to reach Rp1.5 billion (US$103.5 thousand), the department head stated.