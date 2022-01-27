English  
Medicines, consumable medical materials, consumable medical devices, and oxygen have been prepared. (Photo:medcom.id)
Medicines, consumable medical materials, consumable medical devices, and oxygen have been prepared. (Photo:medcom.id)

Surabaya Hospitals Urged to Be Prepared for COVID-19 Case Spike

English covid-19 cases surabaya east java
Antara • 27 January 2022 16:33
Surabaya: Surabaya Mayor Eri Cahyadi has urged all hospitals to take precautionary measures against the third wave or spike in COVID-19 cases forecast to occur in early February of 2022.
 
"Hospitals, Hajj Dormitory, RSLT (Lapangan Tembak Hospital) and GBT (Gelora Bung Tomo) must be on standby as a precautionary measure against a surge in COVID-19 patients that need hospitalization," Cahyadi delivered the statement in Surabaya on Wednesday.
 
The mayor did not want to be overwhelmed by the surge in COVID-19 cases in Surabaya akin to what had transpired in the past, for which he was keen to ensure sufficient stocks of medicine and oxygen at the hospital.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"God willing, there will be no more shortages. Medicines, consumable medical materials, consumable medical devices, and oxygen have been prepared as a precautionary measure against a surge in COVID-19 cases," he remarked.
 
However, Cahyadi reminded all residents to not panic and to continue to follow health protocols in dealing with the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
 
Head of the Surabaya City Health Office, Nanik Sukristina, remarked that in general, the symptoms exhibited by Omicron-infected patients were mild in nature.
 
Should one display symptoms, such as cough and runny nose, and have traveled outside the city to rather risky places, then they must immediately take a swab test, she stated.
 
"This is an effort to prevent transmission and spread of the Omicron variant," she remarked.
 
Sukristina ensured that the recovery rate of the Omicron variant infection was quite high. Thus, she also urged the public to not panic and go about their routine activities while following health protocols in a disciplined manner.
 
The office head revealed that on average, people infected with the Omicron variant in Surabaya showed mild to no symptoms. However, she reminded that regardless of where the people were, they should remain cautious of the variant.
 
(WAH)
