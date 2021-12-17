Indonesians Encouraged to Observe Strict Health Protocols as First Omicron Case Detected

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday appealed to the people to remain disciplined in observing strict health protocols.
For the record, the first case of this new COVID-19 variant has been reported on Indonesian soil.
"Although the situation at home is gradually returning to normal, everyone must not neglect health protocols. Wear a facemask, maintain a safe distance, and wash hands," he emphasized, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The Head of State also ordered regional governments to increase testing and tracing patients’ close contacts.
He also urged all citizens and state officials to refrain from traveling abroad until the situation improves.
According to him, the Omicron variant has not shown any characteristic that endanger the life of patients, especially patients who have been vaccinated.