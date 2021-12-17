English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The anti-terror squad has continued to conduct prevention and prosecution operations against terrorism.
The anti-terror squad has continued to conduct prevention and prosecution operations against terrorism.

Densus 88 Detains 14 Suspected Terrorists

English terrorism police north sumatra
Antara • 17 December 2021 13:42
Jakarta: The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad Special Detachment (Densus) 88 detained 14 suspected terrorists in three provinces on Thursday.
 
A spokesperson of the Indonesian Police Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan stated here on Friday that the 14 suspects were detained in North Sumatra, Batam in Riau Islands, and South Sumatra.
 
Of the total, nine suspects were arrested in North Sumatra, one in South Sumatra, and four in Batam, Riau Islands Province.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Ramadhan remarked that the arrests in North Sumatra were made at two locations. Seven suspects were detained in Medan City and two others in Tanjung Balai.
 
"All (nine) suspects have been detained at the North Sumatra police headquarter," he added.
 
Ramadhan noted that four suspects arrested in Batam were detained at the Barelang Police Station.
 
Ramadhan did not furnish further information on their links to terrorist network Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) or Jamaah Ansharud Daulah (JAD).
 
The anti-terror squad has continued to conduct prevention and prosecution operations against terrorism in the country.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Launches New Facility to Accelerate Southeast Asia's Tourism Recovery

ADB Launches New Facility to Accelerate Southeast Asia's Tourism Recovery

English
tourism
UN Calls for Stronger Collective Action to Protect Migrants' Lives

UN Calls for Stronger Collective Action to Protect Migrants' Lives

English
migrants
Jokowi to Distribute Cash Assistance in Central Java, East Java

Jokowi to Distribute Cash Assistance in Central Java, East Java

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Samsung Pasarkan Galaxy A03 Core, Harganya?
Teknologi

Samsung Pasarkan Galaxy A03 Core, Harganya?

Mulai Januari 2022, Sri Mulyani Ajak Wajib Pajak Ikut <i>Tax Amnesty</i> Jilid II Lebih Awal
Ekonomi

Mulai Januari 2022, Sri Mulyani Ajak Wajib Pajak Ikut Tax Amnesty Jilid II Lebih Awal

14 Teroris yang Ditangkap di Sumatra Hingga Batam Jaringan JI
Nasional

14 Teroris yang Ditangkap di Sumatra Hingga Batam Jaringan JI

Beda dengan Hyundai, Kia Pilih Malaysia
Otomotif

Beda dengan Hyundai, Kia Pilih Malaysia

Angkat Trofi Juara F1, Verstappen: Tujuan Hidup Saya Tercapai!
Olahraga

Angkat Trofi Juara F1, Verstappen: Tujuan Hidup Saya Tercapai!

Kebakaran Sebuah Gedung di Osaka, Dikhawatirkan 27 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Kebakaran Sebuah Gedung di Osaka, Dikhawatirkan 27 Orang Tewas

Soroti Isu Putus Sekolah, Jurnalis Medcom.id Sabet 'Karya Jurnalistik Terbaik' Kemendikbudristek
Pendidikan

Soroti Isu Putus Sekolah, Jurnalis Medcom.id Sabet 'Karya Jurnalistik Terbaik' Kemendikbudristek

Nia Ramadhani Menangis Sesenggukan Ungkap Alasan Pakai Narkoba
Hiburan

Nia Ramadhani Menangis Sesenggukan Ungkap Alasan Pakai Narkoba

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan
Properti

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!