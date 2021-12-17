Densus 88 Detains 14 Suspected Terrorists

Jakarta: The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad Special Detachment (Densus) 88 detained 14 suspected terrorists in three provinces on Thursday.
A spokesperson of the Indonesian Police Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan stated here on Friday that the 14 suspects were detained in North Sumatra, Batam in Riau Islands, and South Sumatra.
Of the total, nine suspects were arrested in North Sumatra, one in South Sumatra, and four in Batam, Riau Islands Province.
Ramadhan remarked that the arrests in North Sumatra were made at two locations. Seven suspects were detained in Medan City and two others in Tanjung Balai.
"All (nine) suspects have been detained at the North Sumatra police headquarter," he added.
Ramadhan noted that four suspects arrested in Batam were detained at the Barelang Police Station.
Ramadhan did not furnish further information on their links to terrorist network Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) or Jamaah Ansharud Daulah (JAD).
The anti-terror squad has continued to conduct prevention and prosecution operations against terrorism in the country.