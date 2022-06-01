English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Greets Ende Residents on Pancasila Day

English president joko widodo east nusa tenggara pancasila
Antara • 01 June 2022 18:36
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana greeted the residents of Ende District, East Nusa Tenggara, that awaited their presence to commemorate Pancasila Day on Wednesday morning.
 
The president and the first lady greeted Ende residents at 7:05 a.m. local time (UTC +8) before departing for Soekarno's Exile Home in Ende, according to the Presidential Secretariat's press statement.
 
Jokowi and Iriana wore Ragi Lambu Luka Lesu, a traditional attire in Ende while greeting the residents. The president wore a red-black cloth, while the first lady wore a brown-purple cloth.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Thank you, thank you," the president said in response to the residents' enthusiasm to welcome him. Iriana then embraced an infant before being photographed by their mother.
 
After greeting the residents, the president and the first lady then departed for Soekarno's Exile Home before serving as the inspector for the Birth of Pancasila commemoration ceremony.
 
In his remarks during the ceremony, the president reminded the Indonesian nation to implement Pancasila values in their daily activities.
 
The president said that Pancasila not only aims to unite the Indonesian nation but also to be a guiding star to face national challenges.
 
"This has been proven many times in our history that our nation can stand as a mighty country because we have agreed to set Pancasila as our foundation," Jokowi stated.
 
According to Jokowi, every member of the Indonesian nation must commit to implementing Pancasila and defend its five core tenets that can be realized in the social and national systems.
 
"Let us (implement Pancasila) in our government administration and our social interaction," he remarked.
 
Following the conclusion of the ceremony, the president then departed for the Bung Karno Contemplation Park. He is then expected to receive the Ende traditional title at the Ende Weaving Home in Ende District and visit the Bung Karno Gallery in Christ the King Cathedral.
 
(WAH)
