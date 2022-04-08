English  
The direct cash assistance for cooking oil is Rp300 thousand for each beneficiary family. (Photo: medcom.id)
Govt budgets Rp6.95 Trillion for Cooking Oil Direct Cash Assistance: Finance Ministry

English finance palm oil food
Antara • 08 April 2022 15:08
Jakarta: The government has budgeted Rp6.95 trillion in direct cash assistance for 23.15 million beneficiary families to purchase cooking oil.
 
The budgeting process can be done more quickly since the direct cash assistance program for cooking oil is part of the social assistance program for food and is integrated with the cash assistance program for street vendors, food stall owners, and fishermen (BIT-PKLWN), Director General of Budget at the Finance Ministry Isa Rachmatarwata noted in a media briefing in Jakarta on Friday.
 
"In this case, the increase will be BT-PKLWN recipients engaged in the food business," he stated.

Budget allocations for cooking oil direct cash assistance disbursed through the food social assistance program have been set at Rp6.2 trillion for 20.65 million beneficiary families that have received food social assistance in 2022, he remarked.
 
Meanwhile, budget allocations for cooking oil direct cash assistance disbursed through the BT-PKLWN program have been set at Rp750 billion for 2.5 million recipients, he noted.
 
"The funding can use the fund that we have channeled to the TNI/Polri (Indonesian military and police) and the Social Affairs Ministry for beneficiary families under the Family Hope Program (PKH) and the previous food social assistance," he stated.
 
Rachmatarwata noted that the Finance Ministry, along with the three institutions, will check the disbursement of funding to see if the budget allocations fall short of the needs.
 
More importantly, the direct cash assistance for cooking oil can be disbursed soon during the fasting month of Ramadhan or no later than one week before the Eid-al-Fitr festivities.
 
The direct cash assistance for cooking oil is Rp300 thousand for each beneficiary family.

 
