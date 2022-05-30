Govt Constructs VVIP Airport Terminal for G20 Summit in Bali

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry is constructing a VVIP terminal at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali to facilitate access for G20 Summit guests.The ministry continues to conduct infrastructure development in Bali to support preparedness of Indonesia Presidency for G20 Summit in November 2022, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono noted through a statement on Sunday.The G20 is an international forum whose members comprise 19 countries and European Union. It works together to handle major issues. Indonesia is holding the presidency of the grouping this year.The G20 Summit is a meeting attended by the entire G20 member country or government heads.The construction of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport's VVIP Airport is conducted above an area owned by state-run airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I.The project which reportedly costs Rp51 billion has been carried out since March 14, 2022, and will get completed at the end of August 2022. The physical progress of the project currently reaches 21.94 percent.The VVIP terminal is built by state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya while state-run PT Virama Karya functions as supervising consultant.The scope of the work comprises the construction of VVIP building, guard post building, ground water tank, pump room, fence and gate, landscape setting, drop off area, and drop on area, as well as relocation of Mechanical Electrical Plumbing (MEP) installation.The ministry's official Boby Ali Azhari noted that I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport's VVIP terminal will become the new face of Bali and G20 Presidency."This is because it is the first destination that G20 Summit member country heads visit," he explained."I expect that the coordination between institutions can be well maintained for the sake of the operation's smoothness and accuracy," he remarked.In addition to constructing new VVIP terminal, the ministry will also revitalize the existing VIP terminal and its supporting buildings.Beyond this, the construction of aircraft freight forwarding building (EMPU) will also be carried out to support the G20 Summit.