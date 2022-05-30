English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Govt Constructs VVIP Airport Terminal for G20 Summit in Bali

English G20 g20 summit bali g20 presidency
Antara • 30 May 2022 08:24
Jakarta: Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry is constructing a VVIP terminal at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali to facilitate access for G20 Summit guests.
 
The ministry continues to conduct infrastructure development in Bali to support preparedness of Indonesia Presidency for G20 Summit in November 2022, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono noted through a statement on Sunday.
 
The G20 is an international forum whose members comprise 19 countries and European Union. It works together to handle major issues. Indonesia is holding the presidency of the grouping this year.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The G20 Summit is a meeting attended by the entire G20 member country or government heads.
 
The construction of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport's VVIP Airport is conducted above an area owned by state-run airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I.
 
The project which reportedly costs Rp51 billion has been carried out since March 14, 2022, and will get completed at the end of August 2022. The physical progress of the project currently reaches 21.94 percent.
 
The VVIP terminal is built by state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya while state-run PT Virama Karya functions as supervising consultant.
 
The scope of the work comprises the construction of VVIP building, guard post building, ground water tank, pump room, fence and gate, landscape setting, drop off area, and drop on area, as well as relocation of Mechanical Electrical Plumbing (MEP) installation.
 
The ministry's official Boby Ali Azhari noted that I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport's VVIP terminal will become the new face of Bali and G20 Presidency.
 
"This is because it is the first destination that G20 Summit member country heads visit," he explained.
 
"I expect that the coordination between institutions can be well maintained for the sake of the operation's smoothness and accuracy," he remarked.
 
In addition to constructing new VVIP terminal, the ministry will also revitalize the existing VIP terminal and its supporting buildings.
 
Beyond this, the construction of aircraft freight forwarding building (EMPU) will also be carried out to support the G20 Summit.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

English
indonesian government
Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Toulon Cup: Timnas U-19 Kalah Tipis dari Venezuela pada Laga Pembuka
Olahraga

Toulon Cup: Timnas U-19 Kalah Tipis dari Venezuela pada Laga Pembuka

Jokowi Diagendakan Menonton Formula E Jakarta
Nasional

Jokowi Diagendakan Menonton Formula E Jakarta

Biden akan Hancurkan Gedung SD Tempat Terjadinya Penembakan Massal
Internasional

Biden akan Hancurkan Gedung SD Tempat Terjadinya Penembakan Massal

Indonesia Naik 12 Peringkat di Indeks Pariwisata Global
Ekonomi

Indonesia Naik 12 Peringkat di Indeks Pariwisata Global

Pelawak Yadi Sembako Bangkrut, Sering Sakit-sakitan Sampai Bicara Ngelantur
Hiburan

Pelawak Yadi Sembako Bangkrut, Sering Sakit-sakitan Sampai Bicara Ngelantur

Pameran Otomotif Di Regional, Gak Kalah Penting dengan Di Jakarta
Otomotif

Pameran Otomotif Di Regional, Gak Kalah Penting dengan Di Jakarta

Cuaca Buruk, UTBK-SBMPTN di UPN Veteran Jakarta Sempat Ditunda
Pendidikan

Cuaca Buruk, UTBK-SBMPTN di UPN Veteran Jakarta Sempat Ditunda

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual
Teknologi

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!