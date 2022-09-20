English  
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi meeting with Thailand's Don Pramudwinai. Photo: Foreign Ministry
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi meeting with Thailand's Don Pramudwinai. Photo: Foreign Ministry

Thailand Supports Indonesia's Chair in ASEAN Next Year

Fajar Nugraha • 20 September 2022 16:39
New York: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi expressed her appreciation for Thailand's support for the Chair of Indonesia in ASEAN in 2023.
 
This support was conveyed by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai during a meeting with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in New York City, on the sidelines of the 77th Meeting of the UN General Assembly on 19 September 2022.
 
“This chairmanship is carried out in difficult world and regional conditions. Support from all ASEAN member countries will greatly assist Indonesia in carrying out its leadership," said Foreign Minister Retno, quoted from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

“ASEAN faces both external and internal challenges. External challenges are closely related to the current dynamic world situation, while internal challenges include the political crisis in Myanmar,” said the Foreign Minister.
 
The two Foreign Ministers exchanged ideas on the best way that ASEAN needs to do so that ASEAN can continue to be a locomotive regarding and prosperity of the Region. They support continuing discussions on the Myanmar issue in October in Bangkok.
 

 
(FJR)

