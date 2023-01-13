English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Over 174.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 January 2023 19:02
Jakarta: Some 12,901 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,909,910, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile,39,956 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,931,048.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,725,458.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 471 to 6,557,313.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by eight to 160,719.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Nearly 68.9 Million Indonesians Have Received Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Govt

Nearly 174.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 68.7 Million Indonesians Have Received Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Govt

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Manufacturing Industry Performance Expected to Improve in Q1 2023

Indonesia's Manufacturing Industry Performance Expected to Improve in Q1 2023

English
manufacturing
Indonesia Logs 363 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 363 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Business Activity Remains Solid in Q4 2022: Bank Indonesia

Business Activity Remains Solid in Q4 2022: Bank Indonesia

English
business
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri PPPA: Perkawinan Anak Picu Tingginya Angka Putus Sekolah
Pendidikan

Menteri PPPA: Perkawinan Anak Picu Tingginya Angka Putus Sekolah

Enggan Ikut Lagi di Pilpres 2024, Ma'ruf Amin: Saya Sudah Tua
Nasional

Enggan Ikut Lagi di Pilpres 2024, Ma'ruf Amin: Saya Sudah Tua

Intip Pembangunan <i>Smelter</i> Gresik di JIIPE
Ekonomi

Intip Pembangunan Smelter Gresik di JIIPE

Tornado Hantam Alabama, 6 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Tornado Hantam Alabama, 6 Orang Tewas

Mengenal NEDC, WLTP, EPA, & CLTC Sebagai Klaim Jarak Tempuh Kendaraan Listrik
Otomotif

Mengenal NEDC, WLTP, EPA, & CLTC Sebagai Klaim Jarak Tempuh Kendaraan Listrik

7 Fakta Menarik Seputar <i>Friday the 13th</i>, Jatuh Pada Hari Ini
Hiburan

7 Fakta Menarik Seputar Friday the 13th, Jatuh Pada Hari Ini

Hasil NBA: Lewat 2OT, Mavericks Bekuk Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Lewat 2OT, Mavericks Bekuk Lakers

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24
Teknologi

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?
Properti

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!