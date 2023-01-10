English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by three to 160,697. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by three to 160,697. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia logs 469 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 January 2023 17:04
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 469 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,724,281.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 612 to 6,555,664.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by three to 160,697.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
(ilustrasi)

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 469 Hari Ini

Tiongkok Klaim Puncak Gelombang Covid-19 Sudah Terlewati di Banyak Wilayah

25.327 Warga Kota Bekasi Sudah Divaksinasi Dosis Keempat

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Should Not Give Up on Protecting Natural Wealth: President Jokowi

Indonesia Should Not Give Up on Protecting Natural Wealth: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
KPK to Examine Lukas Enembe's Health

KPK to Examine Lukas Enembe's Health

English
health
PBSI Summons 92 Badminton Athletes for 2023 Centralized National Training

PBSI Summons 92 Badminton Athletes for 2023 Centralized National Training

English
PBSI
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lukas Enembe Ditangkap! Ini Fakta Kasus Hingga Kronologi Jemput Paksa
Nasional

Lukas Enembe Ditangkap! Ini Fakta Kasus Hingga Kronologi Jemput Paksa

SNPMB 2023 Dimulai, Sekolah dan Siswa Dipersilakan Membuat Akun
Pendidikan

SNPMB 2023 Dimulai, Sekolah dan Siswa Dipersilakan Membuat Akun

Di Cirebon, Bikin SIM Dibayar Pakai Sampah
Otomotif

Di Cirebon, Bikin SIM Dibayar Pakai Sampah

AS dan Tiongkok Ikut Resesi, Wisman Malaysia pun Dibidik
Ekonomi

AS dan Tiongkok Ikut Resesi, Wisman Malaysia pun Dibidik

Hasil NBA: Nuggets Putus 5 Kemenangan Beruntun Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Nuggets Putus 5 Kemenangan Beruntun Lakers

Tulang Rusuk Venna Melinda Kemungkinan Patah
Hiburan

Tulang Rusuk Venna Melinda Kemungkinan Patah

Tiongkok Klaim Puncak Gelombang Covid-19 Sudah Terlewati di Banyak Wilayah
Internasional

Tiongkok Klaim Puncak Gelombang Covid-19 Sudah Terlewati di Banyak Wilayah

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?
Properti

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!
Teknologi

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!