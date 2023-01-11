English  
Mt. Anak Krakatau is an active volcano. (Photo: medcom.id)
Mt. Anak Krakatau is an active volcano. (Photo: medcom.id)

Lampung Cautions Residents of Anak Krakatau Volcano's Heightened Eruptions

Antara • 11 January 2023 16:04
Bandarlampung: The Lampung provincial government advised residents in the region to not panic but to continue to exercise caution against the active Mount Anak Krakatau whose volcanic activities increased in early 2023.
 
"As we know, Mt. Anak Krakatau erupted several times recently," the province's secretary, Fahrizal Darminto, remarked here on Wednesday.
 
Hence, the residents living near Mt. Anak Krakatau or within its reach, especially Lampung, were urged to remain vigilant, as the eruption was quite intense.

"People should calm down and not panic if there is an increase in volcanic activities," Darminto stated.
 
He said the regional government is taking anticipatory steps to face the increasing volcanic activities of Mt. Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait.
 
"Mt. Anak Krakatau is an active volcano, so (taking precautionary measures) is one way to reduce the impact of eruption on the surrounding environment," he remarked.
 
Darminto expressed hope that the eruption would not cause a wide and devastating impact on the surrounding community.
 
"It is hoped that (the eruption) will not cause a wide impact on the community, and all should remain calm but be vigilant," he stressed.
 
Earlier, on January 4, 2023, Mt. Anak Krakatau spewed ash 100 meters high, as recorded by the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG).
 
On the next day, January 5, at 00:13 local time, the volcano spewed a column of ash, approximately 750 meters above its peak.
 
On Saturday, January 7, seismic activities or volcano-tectonic earthquakes of Mt. Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait occurred thrice, with an amplitude of 20 millimeters (mm) and a duration of seven seconds.
 
Meanwhile, the status of Mt. Anak Krakatau's activities at an altitude of 157 meters above sea level (masl) is still set at Level III, or Alert.
 
PVMBG has appealed to fishers, climbers, and tourists to not enter the five-kilometer danger zone of the volcano.
 
(WAH)

