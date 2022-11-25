English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Rescue personnel remove a motorcyle to find a missing child believed to be trapped in the rubble. Photo: AFP/Adek Berry
Rescue personnel remove a motorcyle to find a missing child believed to be trapped in the rubble. Photo: AFP/Adek Berry

Indonesian Girl, 7, Found Fead after Day-long Quake Rescue Effort

Fajar Nugraha • 25 November 2022 17:35
Cianjur: A seven-year-old Indonesian girl who was the subject of a day-long rescue effort after an earthquake killed at least 272 people in West Java has been found dead, rescuers told AFP on Friday.
 
Emergency workers found the body of Ashika Nur Fauziah, also known as Cika, under rubble in the worst-hit district of Cianjur town, the epicentre of the quake that triggered landslides, collapsed roofs, walls and buried victims in mounds of earth on Monday.
 
"The body was immediately handed over to the family," 28-year-old rescuer Jeksen Kolibu told AFP.
 
"The family was very sad. The mother was the one who received the body," he added.
 
Dozens of rescuers had spent most of Thursday using digging tools, hammers and their bare hands to clear debris in the delicate mission, which was suspended overnight.
 
Cika was found under three layers of concrete on Friday morning, said Kolibu. Workers found her face down, encased by debris, with little space to breathe.
 
Rescuers covered her face and put her into a bodybag as her father Ahmad watched on holding his head in despair. He did not utter a word as she was handed over to him.
 
Cika was buried at a nearby cemetery less than an hour after being found. At the funeral, a cleric tried to calm a visibly emotional Ahmad.
 
Cika was then wrapped in a white sheet and lowered into the ground by three men as exhausted volunteers and firefighters watched.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The ruins of buildings caused by the earthquake. Photo: BNPB

Buried for 3 Day, A Boy Successfully Evacuated from Rubble After Quake

Cianjur Earthquake Death Victims Increases to 271 People

Handling the Cianjur Earthquake Focuses on Searching for Victims

BACA JUGA
China's 'iPhone City' Under Covid Lockdown after Violent Clashes

China's 'iPhone City' Under Covid Lockdown after Violent Clashes

English
China
Anwar to Unveil Leaner Cabinet with Lower Ministerial Salary

Anwar to Unveil Leaner Cabinet with Lower Ministerial Salary

English
Anwar Ibrahim
Anwar Ibrahim Sworn in as Malaysia's Prime Minister, here’s 4 Key Takeaway

Anwar Ibrahim Sworn in as Malaysia's Prime Minister, here’s 4 Key Takeaway

English
Anwar Ibrahim
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mediasi Gagal, Pernikahan Reza Arap dan Wendy Walters Tak Bisa Diselamatkan
Hiburan

Mediasi Gagal, Pernikahan Reza Arap dan Wendy Walters Tak Bisa Diselamatkan

Wajib Tahu! Ini Perbedaan SNBP dan SNMPTN
Pendidikan

Wajib Tahu! Ini Perbedaan SNBP dan SNMPTN

Menko Airlangga: Peningkatan Literasi Dorong Inklusi Keuangan!
Ekonomi

Menko Airlangga: Peningkatan Literasi Dorong Inklusi Keuangan!

Korban Meninggal Gempa Cianjur Bertambah Menjadi 310 Jiwa
Nasional

Korban Meninggal Gempa Cianjur Bertambah Menjadi 310 Jiwa

Tidak Ambil Gaji, Anwar Juga Bentuk Kabinet Ramping dengan Bayaran Rendah
Internasional

Tidak Ambil Gaji, Anwar Juga Bentuk Kabinet Ramping dengan Bayaran Rendah

Manchester United Djual, Ini 5 Calon Pembelinya
Olahraga

Manchester United Djual, Ini 5 Calon Pembelinya

Segera Diluncurkan Vespa LX-125 I-Get Batik Edition, Ini Detailnya
Otomotif

Segera Diluncurkan Vespa LX-125 I-Get Batik Edition, Ini Detailnya

PB ESI Lepas Atlet Menuju IESF World Esports Championships 2022
Teknologi

PB ESI Lepas Atlet Menuju IESF World Esports Championships 2022

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!