The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)
House Will Process New TNI Commander Appointment Quickly: Speaker

Antara • 28 November 2022 20:03
Jakarta: Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani on Monday said that the House will process the appointment of the new Indonesian Military (TNI) commander without delay.
 
"It will be processed as soon as possible; before the closing of the Session Period on December 15, 2022," Maharani informed at the Parliament Complex here on Monday.
 
On Monday, the House received the President's statement letter naming Admiral Yudo Margono as the candidate for the new TNI commander.

According to Maharani, Article 13, Section 6 of Law 34 of 2004 concerning TNI states that the House must convey its approval or disapproval of the TNI commander candidate selected by the President in no later than 20 days, excluding the recess period.
 
"Therefore, there are still 17 days to process it before the recess period," she noted.
 
She informed that the House will hold a leadership meeting (Rapim), a Deliberative Body meeting (Bamus), and then assign the House's Commission I to conduct the appropriateness test of the candidate.
 
The commission usually visits candidates’ residences to learn more about them.
 
"The House still has enough time to implement all the mechanisms for replacing and appointing the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander in accordance with the law. None of the procedures and requirements will be missed," the House Speaker emphasized.
 
At a press conference, State Secretary Minister Pratikno expressed his gratitude for the House's commitment to processing the President's statement letter on the TNI commander candidate before the institution enters its recess period on December 15.
 
The President's statement letter was handed over directly by Minister Pratikno to Maharani at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta on Monday.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has selected Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Yudo Margono as the candidate for the new TNI Commander to replace General Andika Perkasa, who will retire on December 21.
 
 
(WAH)

