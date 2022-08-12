English  
The flooding has now receded in some areas. (Photo: BPBD Bogor Regency)
The flooding has now receded in some areas. (Photo: BPBD Bogor Regency)

Floods Inundate 82 Houses in Bogor Regency

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 August 2022 14:00
Jakarta: Floods inundated a total of 82 houses in Bogor Regency, West Java Province, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. 
 
The flooding occurred around Mutiara Hijau Housing Complex, Pakansari Village, Cibinong District. 
 
"The Operations Command Center of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported as many as 82 families or 246 people were affected the flooding," BNPB spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a press release on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The spokesman said The Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) of Bogor had conducted an initial assessment in the affected areas.
 
"The flooding has now receded in some areas," he stated.
 
"Inter-agency coordination also continues to be established in order to anticipate prolonged flooding," he added.
 
BNPB continued to urge the general public to increase vigilance and preparedness to anticipate natural disaster such as floods and landslides. 
 
(WAH)
