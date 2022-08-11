English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
South Korea is one of the important UNRWA donors from East Asia. (Photo: medcom.id)
South Korea is one of the important UNRWA donors from East Asia. (Photo: medcom.id)

South Korea Contributes $2.1 Million in Support of Palestine Refugees

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 August 2022 12:00
Amman: South Korea has announced a US$ 2.1 million contribution to the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). 
 
Some US$ 1 million of these funds will be used for investments in vocational education for Palestine refugees in Jordan.
 
Another US$ 1 million will support life-saving UNRWA food assistance activities in Gaza.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I am very happy to announce that the Government of the Republic of Korea is contributing US$ 2.1 million to UNRWA to support Palestine refugees. UNRWA plays an important role in the Middle East, and we are glad to be able to support its efforts. After this recent conflict in Gaza, where humanitarian support is urgently needed, it is especially timely and meaningful to help Palestine refugees through the life-saving UNRWA food assistance program," Si-Jin Song, Representative of South Korea to Palestine, said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
South Korea is one of the important UNRWA donors from East Asia. 
 
"This all-time high contribution from Korea is a very welcome message of support to Palestine refugees. On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of Korea for its generosity. The Agency is proud of our growing relationship, which we hope to further develop in the future," UNRWA Director of Partnerships, Karim Amer, said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Police to Probe Ferdy Sambo as Suspect

Police to Probe Ferdy Sambo as Suspect

English
police
UN Agency Urges Developing Countries to Curb Cryptocurrencies

UN Agency Urges Developing Countries to Curb Cryptocurrencies

English
united nations
Indonesia's Macroeconomic Conditions Still Good: Kadin

Indonesia's Macroeconomic Conditions Still Good: Kadin

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
GIIAS 2022 Dibuka, Jadi Momentum Pertumbuhan Industri Otomotif
Otomotif

GIIAS 2022 Dibuka, Jadi Momentum Pertumbuhan Industri Otomotif

Polri: Irjen Sambo Belum Bisa Diperiksa Komnas HAM
Nasional

Polri: Irjen Sambo Belum Bisa Diperiksa Komnas HAM

Mendag Pastikan Harga Mi Instan Tak Naik Tiga Kali Lipat
Ekonomi

Mendag Pastikan Harga Mi Instan Tak Naik Tiga Kali Lipat

Tower of Fantasy Rilis Hari Ini, Pesaing Genshin Impact
Teknologi

Tower of Fantasy Rilis Hari Ini, Pesaing Genshin Impact

Konser Dream Theater Sukses, Jordan Rudess Mainkan Lagu
Hiburan

Konser Dream Theater Sukses, Jordan Rudess Mainkan Lagu "Bengawan Solo"

Kim Jong-un Nyatakan Kemenangan Korut Melawan Covid-19
Internasional

Kim Jong-un Nyatakan Kemenangan Korut Melawan Covid-19

Mengenal Situs Purbakala Sangiran, Warisan Budaya Nusantara yang Mendunia
Pendidikan

Mengenal Situs Purbakala Sangiran, Warisan Budaya Nusantara yang Mendunia

Real Madrid Juara Piala Super Eropa
Olahraga

Real Madrid Juara Piala Super Eropa

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!