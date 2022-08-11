South Korea Contributes $2.1 Million in Support of Palestine Refugees

Amman: South Korea has announced a US$ 2.1 million contribution to the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
Some US$ 1 million of these funds will be used for investments in vocational education for Palestine refugees in Jordan.
Another US$ 1 million will support life-saving UNRWA food assistance activities in Gaza.
"I am very happy to announce that the Government of the Republic of Korea is contributing US$ 2.1 million to UNRWA to support Palestine refugees. UNRWA plays an important role in the Middle East, and we are glad to be able to support its efforts. After this recent conflict in Gaza, where humanitarian support is urgently needed, it is especially timely and meaningful to help Palestine refugees through the life-saving UNRWA food assistance program," Si-Jin Song, Representative of South Korea to Palestine, said in a media release on Wednesday.
South Korea is one of the important UNRWA donors from East Asia.
"This all-time high contribution from Korea is a very welcome message of support to Palestine refugees. On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of Korea for its generosity. The Agency is proud of our growing relationship, which we hope to further develop in the future," UNRWA Director of Partnerships, Karim Amer, said.