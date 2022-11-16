English  
The G20 summit was held in Bali on November 15 and 16, 2022. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)
The G20 summit was held in Bali on November 15 and 16, 2022. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)

Indonesia Calls for Calm amid Escalating Global Tensions

Antara • 16 November 2022 23:56
Bali: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked all parties to stay calm after a missile fell in Poland, not far from the country’s border with Ukraine, claiming two lives and escalating global tensions.
 
"I regret the incident in Poland. I urge all parties to remain calm and refrain from escalating the tensions," he said at a press conference after chairing the last session of the G20 Summit here on Wednesday.
 
The summit was held in Bali on November 15 and 16, 2022.

War would only bring destruction, hence, all parties need to stop it, the President emphasized.
 
"We have to stop this war and (US) President (Joe) Biden himself has said that the missile might not have been fired from Russia," he added.
 
Earlier, it was reported that a missile, which fell in a rural area of Przewodów, Poland, on Tuesday (November 15, 2022) afternoon local time, was made in Russia.
 
However, recent reports have suggested that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile launched against a Russian missile barrage that had crashed in the area.
 
At the press conference, Widodo also outlined the results of the 2022 G20 Summit, including the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration.
 
“Indonesia's (G20) leadership (in 2022) succeeded in producing the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration, which was initially doubted by many parties. The declaration consisted of 52 paragraphs and the issue which was highly debated was the (G20 participants’) stance on the war in Ukraine," he informed.
 
He said that the discussion regarding the issue was very tough.
 
However, in the end, G20 leaders agreed to condemn the ongoing conflict since it has violated a country’s territorial boundaries and integrity.
 
"This war has made the people suffer and aggravated the global economy, which is still frail due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, hence posing the potential threats of food, energy, and financial crisis," the President added.
 
(WAH)

