President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Visits Badung Market to Monitor Food Prices

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 November 2022 13:54
Bali: After chairing the G20 Summit, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Badung Market in Bali Province to observe prices of staple foods.
 
"This morning, I went to Badung Market. As usual, I want to see prices of goods," Jokowi said here on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
 
By visiting the market and communicating directly with traders and local residents, the President said, he can understand the problems that must be addressed.
 
"I always go to the market, talk directly to the people, hear, see firsthand the challenges. This method makes me understand what is happening in the community," continued the former mayor of Surakarta.
 
He also expressed his gratitude to all the media who had worked hard to support the Indonesian G20 Presidency until the end of the G20 Summit.
 
"Thank you to all the media who have covered the G20 forum," he said.
 
(WAH)

The G20 summit was held in Bali on November 15 and 16, 2022. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)

