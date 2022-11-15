English  
    The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
    The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

    Over 172.1 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

    Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 November 2022 19:56
    Jakarta: Some 25,079 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 172,124,844, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported onTuesday.
     
    Furthermore, 61,908 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 65,783,238.
     
    To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

    COVID-19 Update 

    The Indonesian government recorded 7,893 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,573,805.
     
    From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,038 to 6,360,832.
     
    In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 41 to 159,199.
     
    (WAH)

