President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Make the Most of G20 Presidency: Jokowi

Antara • 14 July 2022 15:42
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged youth officers of the National Defense Force and National Police Force to make the most of Indonesia's G20 presidency to build world order and prosperity.
 
"This year, we lead the G20, a gathering of 20 of the world's largest (forces of) economies. We will take advantage of this opportunity to build world order and prosperity together," President Jokowi made his remarks during the 2022 National Defense Force and Police Force Prasetya Perwira (Praspa) inauguration event at the Merdeka Palace here on Thursday.
 
Currently, some parts of the world were in the midst of a tumultuous situation, with divisive mannerisms observed, driving further apart even to the point of war, he stated. In other parts, the threat of political instability looms large upon them in addition to radicalism and terrorism haunting their being, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Thus, the head of state urged the citizens to be grateful for the stable, sound political condition. Moreover, Indonesia was also able to control the pandemic, maintain economic stability, and conduct new programs.
 
Jokowi stated that his visit to Ukraine and Russia at the end of June was also an effort to pursue world order and peace, and it was expected to yield positive outcomes in the coming G20 summit in November 2022 in Bali.
 
"We will continue to conduct this effort, in the hopes that it will (result in good things) at the upcoming November G20 Summit in Bali," President Jokowi noted.
 
President Jokowi inaugurated 754 junior personnel of the National Defense Force and National Police Force comprising 292 graduates from the Military Academy, 107 graduates from the Naval Academy, 109 graduates from the Air Force Academy, and 246 graduates from the Police Academy. The inauguration was based on Presidential Decree Number 44/National Defense Force 2022 and Presidential Decree Number 46/National Police Force 2022. 

 
(WAH)
