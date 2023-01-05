English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi to Visit Bunda Sri Mersing Market in Dumai

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 January 2023 12:02
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to carry out a series of activities on the second day of his working visit to Riau Province today, January 5 2023.
 
Jokowi will start the second day of his visit by reviewing and inaugurating the Dumai, Rokan Hilir and Bengkalis (Durolis) Regional Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) in Rokan Hilir Regency.
 
After that, the Head of State will visit Bunda Sri Mersing Market in Dumai City.
 
"On that occasion, the President will also hand over social assistance to market traders and street vendors (PKL)," said Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media, Bey Machmudin, on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
 
Furthermore, Jokowi is scheduled to inspect activities at the area of PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan Dumai.

After the last activity is completed, the President and his entourage will head to Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport in Pekanbaru City to return to Jakarta.
 
(WAH)

