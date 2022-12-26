English  
A month ago, a devastating earthquake rocked Cianjur City. (Photo: BNPB/Apri Setiawan)
Christians in Cianjur Celebrate Christmas Together after Devastating Earthquake

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 December 2022 10:30
Jakarta: A month ago, a devastating earthquake rocked Cianjur City and its surrounding areas in West Java Province. The disaster claimed more than 600 lives and damaged thousands of buildings.
 
Nevertheless, the Christian community in the region still enthusiastically celebrated Christmas. They participated in a Christmas event at Santo Petrus Church on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
 
Santo Petrus Church was severely damaged by last month's earthquake. The event was carried out inside a big tent that was erected in front of the church. 

"In the evening and this morning, there were around 700 residents who were present. They were quite enthusiastic," said Intan Simarmata, the head of the organizing committee of the event, in a media release on Monday, Cecember 26, 2022.
 
"Even though the situation is like this. Residents are still happily celebrating Christmas together," added Intan.
 
For the record, the emergency response period has now shifted to the recovery transition period. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) is committed to assisting local authorities during the emergency response, recovery transition, to rehabilitation and reconstruction.
 
(WAH)

