President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Jokowi Reviews Infrastructure Development at Jakarta Main Stations

Antara • 26 December 2022 19:38
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed infrastructure development at two main stations in the capital city—Tanah Abang Station in Central Jakarta and Manggarai Station in South Jakarta.
 
According to a statement received here on Monday, the President arrived at Tanah Abang Station at 9:18 a.m. local time (UTC +7) and reviewed the station’s development. He was accompanied by acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono.
 
Jokowi later entered the station's paid area by tapping his railway multi-trip card at the ticket gate. He also inspected the site of a planned expansion at Tanah Abang Station.

The President then walked to Platform 3 of the station and waited for a commuter train to Manggarai Station. The train left the station at 9:29 a.m. and arrived at Manggarai Station at 9:44 a.m.
 
After arriving at Manggarai Station, the President reviewed the completed first phase of the revitalized station.
 
He said that Manggarai Station will be a central station in the city and will be integrated with other transportation modes, such as the airport railway system and bus rapid transit TransJakarta, to support residents' mobility.
 
"With the improved and integrated (public transport) facility, connectivity will be better. Residents' mobility and activities will be more facilitated and efficient, and they will also be keener to use public transport," he added.
 
Meanwhile, director general of railways at the Transportation Ministry, Mohamad Risal Wasal, said that with the completion of the first revitalization phase at Manggarai Station, under which the number of railway tracks at the station was doubled from 7 to 14, the second phase will start soon.
 
"In the ultimate Phase 2 (revitalization), we will (expand the station) to have 18 rail tracks. Later, all intercity and Bogor-bounded commuter trains will be served on the elevated tracks, while Bekasi-bound and airport trains would remain on the ground," Wasal informed. 

 
(WAH)

Peringatan!