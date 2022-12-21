English  
The corruption eradication mission has been formulated as a comprehensive program. (Photo: medcom.id)
KPK's Arrest Operations Must Be in Concert with Prevention, Education: VP

Antara • 21 December 2022 18:05
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin emphasized that the Corruption Eradication Commission's (KPK's) arrest operations must be conducted in congruence with the enhancement of anti-corruption education and prevention.
 
"The corruption eradication mission has been formulated as a comprehensive program by the KPK, and the education, prevention, and enforcement aspects would be correlated," Amin stated here, Wednesday.
 
Amin's statements were made in response to Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan's remarks on Tuesday (December 20) appealing to the anti-corruption agency to reduce arrest operations, as it will tarnish Indonesia's image.

The coordinating minister emphasized the need to pursue digitization to reduce corruption in Indonesia.
 
"If (anti-corruption) prevention and education (aspects) are successful, I think the enforcement will be close to zero. Consequently, if prevention and education are not successful, (then) enforcement will remain. Hence, what is important is to enhance education and prevention to reduce enforcement," the vice president expounded.
 
Several countries have pursued the three approaches in their anti-corruption crusade, he remarked.
 
"The approach is common in the global community, including the KPK, through the three tenets of education, prevention, and enforcement," Amin affirmed.
 
Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy stated that in principle, he agreed to efforts to reduce arrest operations.
 
"It is best to reduce the enforcement aspect, including arrest operations. It could only be realized if the education (efforts) successfully motivate residents to change their corrupt mentality and officials to comprehend the harmful effects of corruption, but, it takes time," Effendy stated.
 
He affirmed that the Mental Revolution movement, initiated under President Joko Widodo's presidency, is an effort to reduce corruption among state officials and the people, yet, it would take time to see its effects.
 
(WAH)

