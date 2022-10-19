Jakarta Acting Governor, SOEs Minister Discuss Public Transportation

The collaboration is intended to integrate public transportation owned by SOEs and the regional government.
"I will often meet with Mr. (Erick)," said Heru at the Ministry of SOEs Building, Central Jakarta, Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
"We talked about things and I asked for directions. We will formulate the detailed plan first," he said.
Erick said the plan would also be discussed by Heru and Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, 2022.
"According to the direction of the President (Joko Widodo) to synchronize transportation between SOEs and the Jakarta government," said Erick.
