English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,046. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,046. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 6,167 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 August 2022 16:45
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 6,167 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,222,788.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 4,340 to 6,014,885.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,046.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Natural Resources Contribution Crucial for Recovery in Indonesia: Finance Minister

Natural Resources Contribution Crucial for Recovery in Indonesia: Finance Minister

English
finance
Jakarta's Regional General Hospitals Rebranded as House of Health

Jakarta's Regional General Hospitals Rebranded as House of Health

English
health
JKT48 to Hold Concert to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

JKT48 to Hold Concert to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

English
music
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 6.167 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 6.167 Hari Ini

BRIN: Jadwal Salat Subuh yang Dikeluarkan Kemenag Sudah Tepat
Pendidikan

BRIN: Jadwal Salat Subuh yang Dikeluarkan Kemenag Sudah Tepat

Pelosi Kunjungi Taiwan, Indonesia Tegaskan Tetap Hormati 'Satu Tiongkok'
Internasional

Pelosi Kunjungi Taiwan, Indonesia Tegaskan Tetap Hormati 'Satu Tiongkok'

Bahlil: Ekonomi Indonesia Makin Menjanjikan
Ekonomi

Bahlil: Ekonomi Indonesia Makin Menjanjikan

Jadwal Pertandingan dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Piala AFF U-16 Hari Ini: Singapura vs Indonesia
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan dan Link Live Streaming Piala AFF U-16 Hari Ini: Singapura vs Indonesia

Daftar 5 Film Live-Action Terbaik yang Dibintangi Kento Yamazaki
Hiburan

Daftar 5 Film Live-Action Terbaik yang Dibintangi Kento Yamazaki

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga
Otomotif

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga

Blokir Steam, DOTA, CS Go Dicabut, PayPal Masih Proses Daftar PSE
Teknologi

Blokir Steam, DOTA, CS Go Dicabut, PayPal Masih Proses Daftar PSE

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!