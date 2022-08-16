English  
The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)
The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)

Lawmakers Arrive at Parliament Complex to Attend Jokowi's State of the Union Address

Anggi Tondi Martaon • 16 August 2022 09:53
Jakarta: A number of lawmakers began to arrive at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta to attend the annual State of the Union address.
 
According to medcom.id, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Sufmi Dasco Ahmad arrived at the Parliament Complex around 08.10 local time.
 
The DPR Deputy Speaker was followed by People's Consultative Assembly MPR) deputy speakers namely Syarief Hasan, Arsul Sani, and Yandri Susanto. 
 
Not long afterwards, MPR Speaker Bambang Soesatyo also arrived at the Parliament Complex. 
 
The high-ranking officials immediately entered the Nusantara III building.
 
This morning, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will deliver the State of the Union speech in front of lawmaker, members of the Cabinet and honorary guests.

In the afternoon, the Head of State will hand over the Bill of the State Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year and Its Financial Note to the DPR leadership.
 
(WAH)
