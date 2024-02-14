Prabowo-Gibran Leads Ahead in Indonesia Exit Polls: Poltracking

"Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka strides with 57.8 percent," said Director of Research Poltracking Indonesia Arya Budi at the JS Luwansa Hotel, South Jakarta, Wednesday, February 14, 2024.
This claim is based on incoming data of 86.93 percent of the total polling stations surveyed. Candidate Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar followed in second place with a vote percentage of 23.2 percent.
Candidate number three, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, came in last position with a vote percentage of 13.6 percent. This calculation is not final because it only takes a sample of votes from the total number of polling stations surveyed.
"No candidate was chosen by 0.3 percent, and 5.1 percent did not answer," said Arya.
This quick count was carried out at 3,000 polling stations spread throughout Indonesia. In total, there were 12,000 respondents interviewed by Poltracking Indonesia.
Poltracking has also carried out five simulations to accurate the data it obtained in the field. In total, there are 150 verifiers who carry out data processing.
