Last Day of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, President Jokowi Leads Two Meetings

"Today is the second and final day of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, where three meetings will take place," said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah.
It is noted that the meeting that will be chaired by President Joko Widodo is a retreat session and the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit.
Meanwhile, one meeting, namely the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) will be chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. This is due to the current chairmanship of BIMP-EAGA held by Malaysia.
The three meetings will take place at the Meruorah Hotel, Labuan Bajo.
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha is unable to attend due to the upcoming elections in his country which will be held on May 14. However, he was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai.