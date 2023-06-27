English  
An active mortar was found in the Gunungkidul. Photo: Medcom.id
An active mortar was found in the Gunungkidul. Photo: Medcom.id

Active Mortars Found in the Gunungkidul Regency Government Area

Medcom • 27 June 2023 15:18
Gunungkidul: An active mortar was found in the Gunungkidul Regency Government Office Complex, Yogyakarta. The findings are in the middle of the process of restructuring Wonosari Square or just south of the Gunungkidul Regency Government Complex.
 
Head of the Samapta Unit of the Wonosari Police, AKP Suwarno, said that mortars were found in the middle of the square during the field leveling process. He said the position of the location where the mortar was found was like the bullet was at a depth of 20 centimeters.
 
"We visited the location and coordinated with the Explosives Disposal Team (Jihandak), Mobile Brigade Polda DIY. As a result of the inspection, the mortars were informed that they were still active," said Suwarno on Monday, June 26, 2023.

He said the results of the apparatus inspection showed that the mortar had a diameter of 7 centimeters and a length of 20 centimeters. Although the outside looks rusty, the mortar is still in good condition.
 
"After being evacuated and secured, they will be destroyed later," he said.
 
Read: Residents of Banda Aceh Find Mortars left by the Dutch
One of the employees in the Gunungkidul Regency Government, Purwanto, said that the findings had caught the attention of the community. He claimed to be one of those who visited the location.
 
"The information is that the mortar is still active, he said it was suspected to be a relic from the war," he said.
 
The Head of the Gunungkidul Regency Environmental Service, Hary Sukmono, added that the process of restructuring the square was temporarily stopped when there were findings. However, the project continued after the authorities evacuated the object.
 
"Only one mortar was found. After securing the project, the project will continue," he said. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Peringatan!