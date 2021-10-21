1,309 Covid-19 Patients Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic covid-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 1,309 on Thursday.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was down by one compared to the previous day.
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 1,309," said the official in a written statement on Thursday morning.
"There are 621 male patients and 688 female patients," he stated.
Meanwhile, some 186 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 20 from 206.