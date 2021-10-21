English  
There are 621 male covid-19 patients and 688 female covid-19 patients.
There are 621 male covid-19 patients and 688 female covid-19 patients.

1,309 Covid-19 Patients Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 21 October 2021 13:56
Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic covid-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 1,309 on Thursday.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was down by one compared to the previous day.
 
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 1,309," said the official in a written statement on Thursday morning.
 
"There are 621 male patients and 688 female patients," he stated.
 
Meanwhile, some 186 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 20 from 206.

(WAH)
